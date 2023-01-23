Roti and Naan Prices Rise Yet Again in Lahore

Notwithstanding the provincial government increasing wheat quotas to flour mills, prices for flour and other byproducts keep rising.

On Saturday, another price increase for roti and naan was revealed, blaming soaring wheat prices. Muttahida Naan Roti Association has declared a price increase for naan and roti beginning Monday in Lahore.

With the current price increase, tandoori roti will cost Rs. 16 rather than Rs. 14, and naan will cost Rs. 30 instead of Rs. 25. As per a local spokesperson of the group, authorities promised a few weeks ago that the cost of flour and fines would be decreased, but nothing came of it.

He asserted that the high price of flour was unsustainable for their business. A bag of quality flour weighing 80 kg costs Rs. 12,000, a Rs. 3,500 increase within only three weeks. A 15-kg bag of flour, on the contrary, costs Rs. 2,000.

Because of the high cost of wheat, they were forced to sell roti and naan at an elevated price.