The Fault in Our Taars: Twitter Lights Up with Memes as Pakistan Suffers Major Blackout

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 23, 2023 | 1:39 pm

Pakistanis have a knack for finding joy in difficult situations. Regardless of the gravity of the issue, Pakistanis brave every adversity with a smile on their faces thanks to their unparalleled humor.

This very habit was on display yet again as the country woke up to a power breakdown earlier today. The national grid developed a technical issue at 7:34 AM, resulting in a power outage in most parts of the country.

Let’s have a look at some of the top Twitter reactions to this power outage.

This was the first thought that came to the minds of most Pakistanis when they noticed the electricity shutting down at an odd time.

As always, everyone just hopped on to their go-to social media platform to confirm the countrywide power outage.

As the word spread, people started contacting their loved ones across the country to confirm that they are not alone in this power outage.

Those who stayed up late last night browsing the internet had no idea of the surprise they got this morning.

Some unlucky ones drained their mobile batteries.

They themselves are on the verge of a breakdown.

Everyone is now waiting for the fault in the national grid to be restored.

Authorities have stated that it will take several hours to resolve the issue.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Citizens with solar-powered homes aren’t worried about anything.

For some lonely souls out there, their lives remain unchanged whether or not there is electricity.

