The Fault in Our Taars: Twitter Lights Up with Memes as Pakistan Suffers Major Blackout

Pakistanis have a knack for finding joy in difficult situations. Regardless of the gravity of the issue, Pakistanis brave every adversity with a smile on their faces thanks to their unparalleled humor.

This very habit was on display yet again as the country woke up to a power breakdown earlier today. The national grid developed a technical issue at 7:34 AM, resulting in a power outage in most parts of the country.

ALSO READ Citizens Confused After Mysterious Electricity Blackout Hits Pakistan

Let’s have a look at some of the top Twitter reactions to this power outage.

This was the first thought that came to the minds of most Pakistanis when they noticed the electricity shutting down at an odd time.

As always, everyone just hopped on to their go-to social media platform to confirm the countrywide power outage.

As the word spread, people started contacting their loved ones across the country to confirm that they are not alone in this power outage.

Desi relatives to each other on phone calls right now after #poweroutage: pic.twitter.com/UxojYM0aIe — Monem Hassan (@MonemHassan_19) January 23, 2023

Those who stayed up late last night browsing the internet had no idea of the surprise they got this morning.

The people who are awaking with the battery percentage of only 10% #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/YyyZeCOFPT — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) January 23, 2023

Some unlucky ones drained their mobile batteries.

They themselves are on the verge of a breakdown.

Everyone is now waiting for the fault in the national grid to be restored.

Me waiting for light to be restored so I can charge my phone#poweroutage #ElectricityShutDown pic.twitter.com/YsmVRy4IOH — Afsar Ali (@AfsarAli__) January 23, 2023

Authorities have stated that it will take several hours to resolve the issue.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Not me going to a restaurant and eating kababs just to charge my phone :)#poweroutage pic.twitter.com/HIMV9bfvGl — Depression– (@DMforTreatment2) January 23, 2023

Citizens with solar-powered homes aren’t worried about anything.

People with solar panels in their homes.#ElectricityShutDown #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/IMo6D8Jcka — F A H A D 🇵🇰 (@Fahadaleei) January 23, 2023

For some lonely souls out there, their lives remain unchanged whether or not there is electricity.