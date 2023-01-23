World’s First 3D-Printed Mosque Will be Built in Dubai By 2025

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) is planning to construct the world’s first-ever 3D-printed mosque by 2025, with the capacity to host around 600 worshippers.

According to IACAD, the 3D-printed mosque will be built in Bur Dubai, one of the oldest areas of the UAE. Speaking more about it, IACAD stated that the 3D printing process of the mosque will take up to 4 months, followed by another 12 months to install the necessary facilities.

ALSO READ Price Hikes Inbound as Multiple Carmakers Announce Price Lock Offers

Also, 3 workers will control the 3D printer that will print 2 square meters per hour, and the mosque will be built using a mixture of raw materials and concrete, reducing construction material waste.

Director of IACAD’s Engineering Division, Al Shaibani, stated that the cost, however, will be 30% more than traditional construction. IACAD is currently in talks with Dubai’s municipality officials to get approval for its design.

ALSO READ Passenger Caught With 60,000 Saudi Riyal at Islamabad Airport

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, launched the ‘Dubai 3D Printing Strategy’ in 2016 to transform the emirate into a technological center by 2030.

In order to achieve its goal of 3D printing 25% of all new structures in Dubai, Al Maktoum issued a law regulating the use of 3D printing in the construction business.