Price Hikes Inbound as Multiple Carmakers Announce Price Lock Offers

A new wave of price hikes seems imminent as several car companies are announcing price lock offers for new bookings.

According to the latest social media update, Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) has announced a price lock offer till January 31, 2023. Autojournal.pk claims that the company has a large inventory which it aims to sell prior to producing fresh stock.

ALSO READ Changan Pakistan Achieves Historic Milestone Overtaking Most Competitors

Last week, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) announced a limited-time discount and price lock offer on its entire lineup. The company acknowledged the decline in car demand. An official statement in this regard reads:

With the reduction in real wage of every household in Pakistan, automobile purchasing has seen a dent as households delay vehicle purchases in order to prioritize other more urgent needs. The ongoing challenge of national economy has also forced the central bank to apply import restrictions across all industries. Relying on imports for various components, the automobile assemblers, auto part vendors and accessory business, all have suffered a disturbance in business operation.

ALSO READ BAIC BJ40 Gets a Massive Price Hike

For the past few days, the US dollar rate has been increasing steadily. Car companies such as Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) have already increased the prices of some of their cars. With these price locks, dour times seem afoot for the local car industry.