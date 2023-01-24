Facebook is Adding Numerous Features to Messenger

Facebook Messenger is one of the most used messaging apps in Pakistan after WhatsApp. In fact, Facebook is the second most popular social network after YouTube, as per PTA’s latest report.

The popular messaging app is now getting a slew of new features including end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for extra security. Just like WhatsApp and Instagram, Messenger is finally getting E2EE, which means that only you get to access your messages. Not even Facebook will be able to see into them.

Now Meta is adding back some of the features you’re already well familiar with, but with E2EE onboard.

Chat themes will let you add custom backgrounds to your chats with static as well as gradient color options for your text bubbles, just like Instagram’s DMs.

Emoji reactions will now be fully customizable, letting you access the full list of emojis to pick from.

Group profile photos should help you organize your group chats even better than before. For instance, if you have multiple group chats with similar names, group profile photos will now let you distinguish between them easily.

Link previews, as the name says, will let you preview what a hyperlink contains without having to open it.

Active Status, just like WhatsApp and Instagram, will let you see if someone is currently using the app or when they were last active. You can choose to turn this feature off for privacy.

Bubbles on Android will let you keep a tiny shortcut for your Messenger chats while using other apps. A circle with your friend's profile picture will float on your screen wherever you go, letting you read and reply to that chat.

Meta promises that over the next few months, users should start seeing an extra layer of protection on their chats along with all of their new features.