HEC Announces More Undergraduate Scholarships for Baloch, Ex-FATA Students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced undergraduate scholarships for exceptional students from Balochistan and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), so they can study in HEC-recognized universities and degree-awarding institutions (DAIs).

The scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2022-23 in all areas of studies/disciplines under “Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-III)” Batch-I.

The following is all you need to know about the HEC Scholarships for students from Balochistan and former FATA:

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must possess a Local/Domicile Certificate from Balochistan province/erstwhile FATA.

The candidates must have completed 12 years of education with at least 60% marks in FA/F.Sc./I.COM/ICS/DAE or equivalent for the scholarship program.

The candidates must have a maximum age of 22 years as of the closing date.

The candidates must have acquired the requisite academic qualifications on or before the closing date.

The candidates who are already availing of any other HEC/Government scholarship are NOT eligible to apply.

Result-awaiting students are not eligible to apply.

How to Apply

The candidates are required to submit applications online through the HEC website (hard copies of applications and any other documents are not required at this stage).

The candidates have to Deposit/Bank Challan/Bank Draft/Pay Order of Rs. 500/- (non-refundable), as an application processing fee in Habib Bank Limited: Account Number 1742 7900 1334 01 , Title of Account: Higher Education Commission, Branch Code: 1742.

The original bank payment record/slip must be uploaded with the online application and it should be kept safe by the candidate to present it at the test center (no one will be allowed to sit in the test without producing the original bank deposit slip) .

The candidate must submit the online application after completing the application form. Saved and incomplete applications in any respect will not be considered.

HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

Deadline

The last date for submission of the online application form is 13 February 2023.

Additional Information to Remember

Scholarships will be awarded on merit and district/agency quota.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the aptitude test (conducted by HEC) and academic credentials.

The candidates have to secure at least 50% marks on the test.

The scholarship distribution ratio for the students of Balochistan and FATA is 50:50.

Placements on reserved seats will be on open merit within the selected scholars only. PM&DC/PMC minimum eligibility criteria/rules and regulations will be applicable.

Those who are already enrolled in Medical/Dental Colleges and Engineering Programmes will not be considered against the reserved seats but shall be considered for an offer of scholarships, if on merit.

Students already enrolled in any Bachelor’s program may also apply.

Please make sure to visit the official website for further details and IN/OUT category explanation before filling out the application form

The candidates are advised to check their emails and the HEC website regularly for any updates and are required to apply well before the closing date to get assistance in case of any inconvenience.