Pakistan Agrees to Play T20I Series Against Afghanistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in late March this year.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, who told reporters that development on the matter will take place after the government’s approval.

The series will begin immediately after the conclusion of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and before the start of the white-ball series against New Zealand in April.

The PCB Chairman also stated that both the cricket boards will equally share the revenue generated from the aforementioned series.

If everything goes as planned, Pakistan will play eight T20I matches, three against Afghanistan, and five T20I matches against New Zealand at home in April.

Last week it was reported that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has expressed willingness to host a three-match ODI series against Pakistan in UAE after PSL.

Earlier this month, Cricket Australia (CA) withdrew from the ODI series against Afghanistan in response to the Taliban’s recent announcement of banning girls from entering educational institutions.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Announces Big News Regarding His Marriage

It was the second time in two years that the Australian cricket board canceled a bilateral series against Afghanistan due to the Taliban government.

Following the CA decision, some of the Afghan cricketers, including captain Rashid Khan, expressed displeasure over the move.

Star Afghan pacer, Naveen-ul-Haq, withdrew from the Big Bash League (BBL) following Australia’s decision to back out of the ODI series.