Suzuki Increases Prices of its Cars by Over Rs. 355,000

After Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also increased the prices of its cars.

While the company hasn’t cited any reason for the hike, mounting inflation and local currency depreciation are the likely culprits. With immediate effect, the rising car prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto Alto VX 1,699,000 1,859,000 160,000 Alto VXR 1,976,000 2,156,000 180,000 Alto VXR AGS 2,120,000 2,310,000 190,000 Alto VXL AGS 2,223,000 2,423,000 200,000 Wagon R Wagon R VXR 2,421,000 2,629,000 208,000 Wagon R VXL 2,564,000 2,789,000 225,000 Wagon R AGS 2,802,000 3,059,000 257,000 Cultus Cultus VXR 2,754,000 3,039,000 285,000 Cultus VXL 3,024,000 3,339,000 314,000 Cultus AGS 3,234,000 3,569,000 335,000 Swift Swift GL M/T 3,180,000 3,479,000 299,000 Swift GL CVT 3,420,000 3,742,000 322,000 Swift GLX CVT 3,760,000 4,115,000 355,000 Bolan Bolan VX 1,500,000 1,619,000 119,000

Earlier, Toyota IMC and SEWL increased the prices of some of their cars, possibly sparking the current wave of price hikes. On January 22, 2023, HACL followed suit with a price hike of its own.

With PSMC’s recent announcement, it seems that a new wave of price hikes is in full effect.