Suzuki Increases Prices of its Cars by Over Rs. 355,000

By Waleed Shah | Published Jan 24, 2023 | 11:36 pm

After Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also increased the prices of its cars.

While the company hasn’t cited any reason for the hike, mounting inflation and local currency depreciation are the likely culprits. With immediate effect, the rising car prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
                                                                                               Alto
Alto VX 1,699,000 1,859,000 160,000
Alto VXR 1,976,000 2,156,000 180,000
Alto VXR AGS 2,120,000 2,310,000 190,000
Alto VXL AGS 2,223,000 2,423,000 200,000
                                                                                           Wagon R
Wagon R VXR 2,421,000 2,629,000 208,000
Wagon R VXL 2,564,000 2,789,000 225,000
Wagon R AGS 2,802,000 3,059,000 257,000
                                                                                             Cultus
Cultus VXR 2,754,000 3,039,000 285,000
Cultus VXL 3,024,000 3,339,000 314,000
Cultus AGS 3,234,000 3,569,000 335,000
                                                                                              Swift
Swift GL M/T 3,180,000 3,479,000 299,000
Swift GL CVT 3,420,000 3,742,000 322,000
Swift GLX CVT 3,760,000 4,115,000 355,000
                                                                                          Bolan
Bolan VX 1,500,000 1,619,000 119,000
Earlier, Toyota IMC and SEWL increased the prices of some of their cars, possibly sparking the current wave of price hikes. On January 22, 2023, HACL followed suit with a price hike of its own.

With PSMC’s recent announcement, it seems that a new wave of price hikes is in full effect.

 


