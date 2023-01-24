Suzuki Increases Prices of its Cars by Over Rs. 355,000

After Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also increased the prices of its cars.
While the company hasn’t cited any reason for the hike, mounting inflation and local currency depreciation are the likely culprits. With immediate effect, the rising car prices are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alto
|Alto VX
|1,699,000
|1,859,000
|160,000
|Alto VXR
|1,976,000
|2,156,000
|180,000
|Alto VXR AGS
|2,120,000
|2,310,000
|190,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2,223,000
|2,423,000
|200,000
|Wagon R
|Wagon R VXR
|2,421,000
|2,629,000
|208,000
|Wagon R VXL
|2,564,000
|2,789,000
|225,000
|Wagon R AGS
|2,802,000
|3,059,000
|257,000
|Cultus
|Cultus VXR
|2,754,000
|3,039,000
|285,000
|Cultus VXL
|3,024,000
|3,339,000
|314,000
|Cultus AGS
|3,234,000
|3,569,000
|335,000
|Swift
|Swift GL M/T
|3,180,000
|3,479,000
|299,000
|Swift GL CVT
|3,420,000
|3,742,000
|322,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|3,760,000
|4,115,000
|355,000
|Bolan
|Bolan VX
|1,500,000
|1,619,000
|119,000
Earlier, Toyota IMC and SEWL increased the prices of some of their cars, possibly sparking the current wave of price hikes. On January 22, 2023, HACL followed suit with a price hike of its own.
With PSMC’s recent announcement, it seems that a new wave of price hikes is in full effect.