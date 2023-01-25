All Benches of ATIR Have Become Temporarily Dysfunctional

In an extraordinary development, the first independent forum (Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue) available to the taxpayers to file appeals against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has become dysfunctional till further orders.

In this connection, all benches of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) across Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Multan will become dysfunctional from Thursday. The ATIR Islamabad issued instructions to all benches of the ATIR on Wednesday.

This means that the taxpayers would not be in a position to file new appeals or conduct hearings of appeals after the closure of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue.

According to the ATIR Islamabad (Headquarters) directive, due to the sudden death of the Chairman of ATIR, all the benches of ATIR Pakistan will be nonfunctional with immediate effect till the appointment of Chairman ATIR or till further order.