EP Systems Signs Up Covalent to Power Digital Payments Initiative

EP Systems has signed up Covalent to power its digital payments initiative of OneZapp – an Electronic Money Institution.

Under this arrangement, Covalent will power the entire digital payments infrastructure of OneZapp from its secure, resilient, scalable, and SBP-compliant in-country hosted infrastructure which is managed 24/7 by Covalent’s Integrated Operations Centre in Karachi.

“Covalent with its tried and tested hosted platform, agile delivery team, and superior uptime while serving other EMIs/Fintechs was the ideal choice for OneZapp,” said Muhammad Yar Hiraj, CEO EP Systems.

“We look forward to a long-term mutually beneficial relationship with Covalent,” he added.

“Ep Systems and Covalent share the common DNA of being Fintechs but under the auspices of their respective larger parent companies. This naturally brings with it both the agility of a Fintech but the wisdom and experience of their parent companies giving both companies an unparalleled advantage in terms of growth and achieving scale,” said Imran Qureshi, CEO Covalent & President Access Group.

“Covalent has quickly positioned itself as the ideal choice for any EMI/Fintech desirous of launching a complete digital payments ecosystem within weeks rather than months,” said Shahzad Shahid, Director Covalent & CEO TPS.

“We at Covalent are extremely excited about this sign-up and our team at Covalent will deliver this project with the same zeal and enthusiasm that is a hallmark of Covalent,” he added.