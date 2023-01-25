Intellico AG Interested in A2P Messaging Business in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque held a virtual meeting with Massimo Cristini, the CEO of Switzerland-based telecommunication provider Intellico AG, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed e-communication, investment, and servicing opportunities in the telecom sector.

Intellico AG showed its interest in exploring the opportunity of partnering with the government of Pakistan in the A2P (Application to Person) messaging business, to monetize the incoming traffic from international brands.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque said:

A2P & P2P messaging are the most powerful communication tools available in the market. It works with practically every phone and serves as a reliable and immediate communication channel.

“It is estimated that the international traffic is around 100 million SMS texts per month in Pakistan”, he added.

The minister assured Intellico AG of all possible support regarding future investment and bilateral cooperation. The meeting was attended by telecom officials, DG Wireless, and Intellico representative for Pakistan Bilawal Ali Joya.