Michael Clarke Likely to be Part of Commentary Panel in PSL 8

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered former Australian captain, Michael Clarke, to join the Pakistan Super League (PSL) commentary panel.

Michael Clarke, who retired from international cricket after winning the 2015 World Cup, has been active as a commentator in different tournaments.

” I have just been asked to commentate on the PSL, the Pakistan Premier League, and you should see the internationals they have got,” Clarke said as quoted by reports.

The World Cup-winning captain is regarded as one of the most loved voices in the cricket fraternity and has a huge fan base across the world including Pakistan.

Clarke, as one of the best cricketers of his generation, has extensive knowledge of cricket and his opinions on the game are well-regarded in the cricketing world.

However, the 41-year-old cricketer has been in the headlines after an alleged video of him with his girlfriend went viral on social media last week.

The video not only tarnished his reputation but also cost him a lucrative $150,000 commentary gig in India in the upcoming Test series between India and Australia.

Clarke was scheduled to fly out to join the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) commentary panel, which would be broadcast on Fox Sports.

It is worth noting the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will start on February 13 with the grand opening ceremony in Multan.