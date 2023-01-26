Babar Azam Reveals His Most Memorable Innings From 2022

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam was crowned as the ICC cricketer of the year and the ODI player of the year for his tremendous performances in all three formats throughout 2022.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Opens Up After Winning ICC Cricketer of the Year Award

Babar Azam capped off a brilliant year as he ended up as the most prolific run-scorer across all the formats of the game as he scored 2,598 runs at an average of 54.12 in 52 innings across the three formats. Babar also finished the year with the most centuries and half-centuries as he established himself as the most dominant batter in cricket.

The 29-year-old revealed his favorite innings from 2022 after being named the cricketer of the year.

Babar stated that his performance against Australia in the second Test match at Karachi, where he scored a sublime 196 to help Pakistan draw the match, and his match-winning century against England in the 2nd T20I, where he helped Pakistan chase down a mammoth target of 200, were his two most memorable innings of the year.

The star batter also displayed some solid leadership skills in white-ball cricket as he led Pakistan to the final of the 2022 Asia Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup. While Pakistan was unable to get over the finish line in both tournaments, Babar’s performance as captain was noteworthy as he was named the captain of the ICC ODI team of the year.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Wins Biggest ICC Award for 2022

Babar also came into his own in Test cricket in 2022. His performances led him to finish as the leading run-getter in the Test format and he was rewarded as he was included in the Test team of the year.

What was your favorite innings of Babar in 2022? Write down your thoughts in the comments!