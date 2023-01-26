GCU to Get Arshad Sharif Memorial Institute of Media and Communication Studies

Lahore’s Government College (GC) University has decided to honor the senior journalist, Arshad Sharif, who was brutally killed in Kenya in October last year.

During the 28th meeting of its Academic Council, GC University approved to build Arshad Sharif Memorial Institute of Media and Communication Studies.

According to the details, the Memorial Institute will have two departments – the Department of Digital Communication and Media and the Department of Media and Communication Studies.

The institute will function as a hub for experimenting with cutting-edge media technologies and communication strategies. It will also serve as an opportunity to explore new ways of utilizing these tools and methods.

Besides, the Academic Council also approved establishing a state-of-the-art Agriculture Department on GC University’s new campus, launching a new degree program named Biomaterial Engineering, and building a Center of Excellence (CoE).

The council also gave the green light to the proposal of launching evening classes in view of the rising number of applicants. The evening classes are expected to start next year with 600 admissions initially.