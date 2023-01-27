BlueEx Joins Hands with Fly Jinnah for Domestic Air Cargo Space

Universal Network Systems Limited (BlueEx) has entered into an agreement with Fly Jinnah regarding the contract of domestic air cargo space due to its Cargo General sales agency agreement with Fly Jinnah.

This agreement will provide another source of revenue and operational advantage for the company to facilitate its clients’ overnight and other express business deliverance within the country, according to a notification issued to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) by the company.

Universal Network Systems Limited is involved in core logistics, e-commerce logistics, warehousing, and relevant e-commerce & logistics operations. It made its listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) last year in December to become the second company on its Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board to raise capital to enhance its in-house technology and expand its infrastructure.

This company has plans to become a partner with global logistics/courier networks for international express courier and other similar services as mentioned in the Memorandum of Association of the Company for Europe and other major destinations which can feed inbound/outbound business.

Last year in July, the company set up a local subsidiary in collaboration with international partners to tap into business opportunities in domestic and international markets.