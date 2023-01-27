Captain Babar Azam Gets High Praise From Aussie Legend

Legendary Australian cricketer, Ricky Ponting strongly believes that Babar Azam will become one of the most successful captains with time.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Ricky Ponting stated that the right-hander will need time to get the experience like he improved his batting skills with time.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain also predicted that the 28-year-old is on the right track to lead the team and will be a successful captain for Pakistan.

Ponting admitted that the all-format captain was under pressure during the T20 World Cup 2022, particularly against India at a critical point in the game.

“You could see a few of the senior players, Shadab Khan in particular, going over to him and trying to settle him down and just make him think a little bit clearer,” he said.

The former captain explained that leading a team in the shortest format is the most difficult task, especially at a time when things are getting tight.

It is worth noting that many former cricketers across the world have come in support of Babar Azam at a time when questions are being raised over his captaincy.

Last month, former Pakistan captain, Javed Miandad, had stated that Babar has been displaying outstanding individual performance and should continue to captain in all three formats.