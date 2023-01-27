Punjab Govt Imposes Informal Ban on Purchase of New Official Cars

The Punjab Finance Department has imposed an informal ban on the purchase of new vehicles for government departments. While the government hasn’t issued an official statement in this regard, the ongoing economic situation is the likely reason.

The finance department has returned the summaries for the procurement of new vehicles and has directed all departments not to send new vehicle summaries.

Price Hikes

One of the likely reasons for the ban is the recent price hikes and dollar rate depreciation.

Earlier, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) increased the prices of their cars. On January 22 and 23, 2023, Honda Atlas Cars Limited and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) followed suit with a price hike of their own the very next day.

Today, Pakistan has recorded the biggest local currency value slump in history. From Rs. 230 earlier yesterday, the dollar rate has fallen by Rs. 32, coming in at Rs. 262 today.