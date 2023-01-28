Evacuee Trust Approves Maintenance and Repair for Temples and Gurdwaras

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) held its 350th meeting on Friday under the leadership of Chairman Habib-ur-Rahman Gilani to discuss the maintenance and repair of various temples and Gurdwaras.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Hindu and Sikh communities, as well as board officers from across the country.

During the meeting, it was approved that maintenance and repair work would begin at several religious sites, including the Katas Raj Mandir Chakwal, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Gurdwara Bhai Lalu Di Khoi, Gurdwara Chakki Sahib Gujranwala and Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal.

The chairman also gave instructions for ongoing development projects at temples and Gurdwaras throughout the country to be completed as soon as possible.

The meeting recommended that religious tourism should be promoted and a tour guide should be recruited on internship. The maintenance and repair work on these religious sites is crucial in preserving their historical and cultural significance, as well as providing a safe and comfortable environment for worshipers and visitors.