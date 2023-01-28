G20 Countries to Meet in Disputed Indian-Occupied Kashmir Despite Opposition

The G20 meeting, scheduled in May 2023, will be hosted in the capital of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Srinagar, despite Pakistan’s year-long diplomatic protests against the venue.

G20 is a group of 20 major economies in the world that meet to discuss and make decisions on economic and financial issues. It includes countries such as the United States (US), India, Japan, Germany, China, and Brazil.

Even though it’s winter, India is preparing for the event by repairing roadways and the drainage system of Srinagar, as well as launching beautification projects like plantations in parks, and wall paintings.

Last year in June, Pakistan firmly rejected convening the G20 summit in IIOJK in 2023 since it clearly ignores that the region is disputed.

Ex-Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, speaking about the summit, had said that Jammu and Kashmir is a globally acknowledged disputed territory and India is responsible for human rights violations in IIOJK.

In August 2019, Indian Army brutally killed 639 Kashmiris, according to the ex-spokesperson. He added that India has made efforts to alter the demographics of Kashmir, violating UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the 4th Geneva Convention

The 4th Geneva Convention, adopted in 1949, is a set of international laws, protecting the rights of civilians during times of war and occupation.