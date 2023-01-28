Twitter Will Let You Appeal Account Suspension

Twitter announced on Friday that starting next month, users will be able to appeal account suspensions, giving them a chance to gain their accounts back.

The new criteria, which were implemented following Twitter’s acquisition by Elon Musk in October, state that accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing violations of the platform’s policies.

Examples of severe policy violations include engaging in illegal activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and targeted harassment of other users.

Twitter also announced that it will take less severe actions, such as limiting the reach of tweets that violate its policies or requesting users to remove tweets, instead of suspending accounts.

This change follows a controversy in December where Twitter owner Elon Musk, came under criticism for suspending the accounts of several journalists once they publicly shared data about his plane. He later restored the accounts.

Recently, Musk has announced a host of new upcoming features for Twitter including a more expensive subscription that removes ads from the platform. The existing $8 Twitter Blue verification reduces the number of ads you see but does not remove them entirely.

The CEO has also expressed dissatisfaction with the way ads are shown on Twitter at the moment. He says that they take up too much space and are too frequent and that it’s going to change soon.