Here is the List of Highest Paid Players in PSL 8

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence in 14 days as the excitement around Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament starts to build up. The tournament will feature top T20 stars from across the globe including World Cup finalists, Pakistan and England.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi to Design Lahore Qalandars Kit for PSL 2023

PSL, regarded as one of the most high-profile T20 franchise tournaments in the world, will feature some of the top Pakistani stars including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and many more while international stars including Jason Roy, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, and Wanindu Hasaranga will also partake in the tournament.

According to PSL regulations, players have been divided into different categories, which is primarily done on the basis of their quality and their monetary value. Some of the players included in the platinum category, the highest category, are set to earn $170,000 capped for their participation in the tournament.

Platinum category players that are available for the whole tournament will be able to earn the full amount while players who are partially available will earn on a pro-rata basis.

ALSO READ Fan Artwork of Quetta Gladiators Stars in Traditional Style Goes Viral

Here are the highest-paid players in PSL 8:

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) Sam Billings (Lahore Qalandars) Tymal Mills (Islamabad United)

Superstars including Wanindu Hasaranga, Rovman Powell, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Alex Hales are only available for the tournament partially and hence will not be paid the full cap.

PSL 8 is set to begin on 13 February with defending champions, Lahore Qalandars facing Multan Sultans in Multan. The final of the tournament will be held on 19 March in Lahore.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table