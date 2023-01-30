Former Bowling Coach Claims Pakistan Will Be a Better Team Than India in 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistani pacer, Aaqib Javed has said that playing in India will not be a difficult job for the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

While speaking to the media, Aaqib Javed said that the Men in Green have always given a tough time to their arch-rivals whenever they have visited there. The former right-arm pacer went on to say that the national team will have no trouble playing on the pitches in the neighboring country for the World Cup 2023.

Responding to the question regarding India’s recent series against New Zealand, Aaqib stated that Pakistan has capable bowling unit than the Black Caps.

The Lahore Qalandars head coach believes that while India played a high-scoring game against the Kiwis, they will face a completely different bowling attack when they face Pakistan.

Aaqib also added that the Indian batting unit, which scores 400 runs at home, will struggle to score even 300 runs against Pakistan as the Green Shirts are very good in ODI cricket.

The member of the 1992 World Cup winnings side said that the presence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf in the side for the World Cup will be highly important. He stated that India has strong all-rounders on its back and that the Babar Azam-led side has also competent all-rounders in Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Aaqib also advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to pick a settled squad that will represent the Green Shirts in the 2023 Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.