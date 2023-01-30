Fan Artwork of Quetta Gladiators Stars in Traditional Style Goes Viral

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is right around the corner and the excitement in the cricketing fraternity is at an all-time high. Cricket fans from across the country have stormed to social media to support their favorite teams as the hype around the tournament has started to build up.

ALSO READ Cholistan Jeep Rally Schedule Announced

While some fans voice their support for their favorite teams only due to their passion for the game, other fans also utilize the opportunity to lend their support by showcasing their unique talent. One such fan went viral on Twitter for her amazing artwork of Quetta Gladiators’ players.

Twitter user, JamaliMariam88, was appreciated by the cricket fraternity for the artwork of her favorite franchise players. The artwork contained Quetta’s players dressed in traditional Baloch attire, which was appreciated by the official account of Quetta Gladiators itself.

The artwork includes Pakistani and international players affiliated with Quetta Gladiators in different traditional get-ups. The likes of Jason Roy and Will Smeed can be seen in traditional topis (caps) and shalwar kameez while others can be seen wearing Baloch turbans.

Check out the amazing artwork:

PSL 8 is set to commence in exactly two weeks with Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans kicking off proceedings in the first match of the tournament. Quetta’s first match of the tournament will be played on 15 February against Multan.

Prior to the start of PSL 8, the majority of Quetta’s players will be seen in action in an exhibition match against Peshawar at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta. This will be the first time in history that the two teams will face off in Quetta’s hometown.