IMEI Changing Mobile Phone Thief Arrested in Karachi

Police arrested six suspected robbers, including a mobile software engineer, in Karachi during a joint operation with Sir Syed police in Bilal Colony, reports ARY News.

The police statement identified the software engineer, Atta, as an expert in altering the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of stolen mobile phones.

ALSO READ Case Against Data of 115 Million Pakistanis Sold on Dark Web Dismissed in Court

Police arrested Sattar and Deedar, who are the main suspects of the white corolla robbery gang and most active in District Central, according to officials. The suspects were caught with pistols, 15 stolen mobile phones, a laptop, and a computer.

They had recently stolen Rs. 7 million in Sachal. The suspects were taken to the police station for further investigation.

ALSO READ Peshawar Police Launches Anti Mobile Theft App

Last month, Karachi police and Rangers conducted a joint search operation in neighborhoods near Kati Pahari. They searched houses and sealed the entrance/exit routes in the area.

During the operation, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) verified citizens’ biometrics and utilized the “Talash” app to track street criminals. Sources report that everyone in the area is being searched, with female officers from both Rangers and police participating in the operation.