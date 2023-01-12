Peshawar Police Launches Anti Mobile Theft App

The police in Peshawar have created a mobile application designed to combat the problem of mobile phone theft in the city. The app, which is compatible with Android devices, will serve as a tool for verifying IMEI numbers.

The app will let you search for a phone’s IMEI number when buying a mobile device, and the app will indicate whether the phone is being sold legally or if it has been reported as stolen. The app will include IMEI numbers for all mobile devices reported as stolen within the jurisdiction of the 34 police stations in the city.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Aijaz Khan, if the IMEI number of a stolen phone is entered into the app, it will not only alert potential buyers that the phone is stolen, but also notify the police of its presence.

ALSO READ Samsung Unveils Launch Date of Mysterious Affordable A-Series Phone

The police have urged mobile sellers to download the app in order to make it more effective. The app’s launch comes in response to a recent increase in mobile theft in the area, which is partly attributed to rising phone prices caused by higher exchange rates and taxes.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Launches One of Its Most Affordable Poco Phones for Below $100

The name and availability of the app are yet to be revealed to the public, but as mentioned earlier, the Peshawar police are already urging retailers to download the application. Until then, you can make use of the Peshawar Police mobile application, which lets you call for help, report incidents, find nearby police stations, and more.

The app is only available on the Google Play Store for now.