Islamabad Police Issues Security High Alert After Peshawar Blast

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has issued a security high alert for the city after a suicide bomber set himself off in a mosque during Zuhr congregational prayer in Peshawar earlier today.

Latest reports claim that 28 people embraced martyrdom while 120 are injured. Authorities fear that dozens more could be trapped under the mosque’s roof that caved in after the blast.

پشاور میں دھماکہ۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے اسلام آباد میں سکیورٹی ہائی الرٹ کے احکامات جاری کردئیے۔ تمام داخلی و خارجی راستوں پر چیکنگ بڑھا دی گئی۔ سیف سٹی کے ذریعے مانیٹرنگ کی جارہی ہے۔ اہم ناکہ جات اور عمارتوں پر سنائپرز تعینات کر دیے گئے ہیں۔⏬ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 30, 2023

According to ICT Police’s official statement, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has ordered increased checking at all entry and exit points of Islamabad.

The IG has directed strict monitoring through Safe City cameras. He has also deployed snipers at all the check posts and rooftops of sensitive buildings.

The ICT Police has directed the citizens to carry their identity documents with them during traveling and requested them to cooperate with the officers during checking.

Last month, a suicide blast occurred in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector. Head Constable Adeel Hussain embraced martyrdom while four police officers and two citizens got injured.

ICT Police had also issued a security high alert after the blast. Several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, had also issued travel advisories to their citizens residing in Islamabad.