PCB Rubbishes Away Reports of Mickey Arthur Joining as Online Coach

The PCB has clarified Mickey Arthur’s new role with the Pakistan team rejecting the viral term ‘online coach’.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded to the recent news about the appointment of Mickey Arthur as the online coach of the Pakistani cricket team.

PCB has stated that it is fake news and confirmed that Arthur will join the team soon. He is expected to be available for the New Zealand series and will only miss a few due to his commitments with Derbyshire.

While he will assist the team virtually during his busy season, the term “online coach” is not an appropriate label for him as he will be mostly with the team. Mickey Arthur will serve as the Director of the Pakistani cricket team.

While the PCB has now clarified the stance, the news of Mickey Arthur’s virtual assistance for the team sparked a frantic response from the fans and experts alike as it was to happen for the first time in history that a cricket team would be supervised by a virtual coach.