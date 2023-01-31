Cricketers Offer Heartfelt Condolences After Horrific Peshawar Blast

By Saad Nasir | Published Jan 31, 2023 | 3:37 pm

The news of a catastrophic blast in Peshawar yesterday stunned the entire nation as approximately 90 people lost their lives while more than 150 were left injured. The blast, targeting people in a mosque, shocked the citizens of Pakistan as they mourned the loss of so many innocent lives.

The incident also shocked the Pakistani cricketers as they rushed to social media to express their grief and to offer their heartfelt condolences at the tragedy.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, offered his condolences to the departed souls and prayed for Allah’s mercy on the entire nation.

“Devastating news from Peshawar. My sincere condolences to the families of departed souls and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured ones. May Almighty have mercy on our beloved country,” Babar tweeted.

Similarly, ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi, stated that the incident has caused the nation a lot of pain and prayed that the terrorist attacks come to an end.

The likes of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, and former cricketers such as Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal also offered their condolences on the heartbreaking incident.

Check out the reactions here:

