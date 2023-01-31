Cricketers Offer Heartfelt Condolences After Horrific Peshawar Blast

The news of a catastrophic blast in Peshawar yesterday stunned the entire nation as approximately 90 people lost their lives while more than 150 were left injured. The blast, targeting people in a mosque, shocked the citizens of Pakistan as they mourned the loss of so many innocent lives.

The incident also shocked the Pakistani cricketers as they rushed to social media to express their grief and to offer their heartfelt condolences at the tragedy.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, offered his condolences to the departed souls and prayed for Allah’s mercy on the entire nation.

“Devastating news from Peshawar. My sincere condolences to the families of departed souls and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured ones. May Almighty have mercy on our beloved country,” Babar tweeted.

Similarly, ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi, stated that the incident has caused the nation a lot of pain and prayed that the terrorist attacks come to an end.

The likes of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, and former cricketers such as Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal also offered their condolences on the heartbreaking incident.

Check out the reactions here:

Devastating news from Peshawar. 💔 My sincere condolences to the families of departed souls and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured ones. May Almighty have mercy on our beloved country. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 30, 2023

My heart cries seeing people of my country in pain, praying for the quick recovery of all the victims and my thoughts go out with the affected families. This must stop!#PeshawarAttack — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) January 30, 2023

Hum bahadur Qaum hain. Na hi ye sanehay hamare hoslay torr sakte hain or na hamari masajid khali ker sakte hain, in sha Allah. Bus dil me yahi sawaal aata hai k iska shikwa hum kis se karain? Allah Pak Pakistan ki hifazat farmayain or mohabbat or aafiyat ki hawa chla dain, Ameen. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) January 30, 2023

My prayers with everyone in Peshawar. It is absolutely heartbreaking. Can’t even imagine the pain of those affected. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 30, 2023

Shocked to hear about Peshawar.

I strongly condemn this blast in Peshawar mosque. Prayers for the brave sons of the soil and their families. — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) January 30, 2023

Shocked to know about the suicide blast in Police line mosque Peshawar. No words to explain the pain and sadness after this incident. May Allah bless everyone 💔#Peshawar — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) January 30, 2023

Sad to hear the devastating news of the #PeshawarBlast. My condolences to the victims and their families. May Allah bring back the peace we as a nation deserve! #Peshawar #Peshawarunderattack pic.twitter.com/bFg4mLGHSE — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) January 30, 2023

Disturbing & painful news from Peshawar. Prayers for departed souls & Condolences to all effected families. #Peshawarblast we need peace 🤲🏼 Aameen — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 30, 2023