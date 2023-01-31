Alex Hales Prefers PSL 8 Over National Duty

Star English batter, Alex Hales has decided to skip the England national team’s tour of Bangladesh in order to partake in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8. Contrary to earlier reports, Hales is now expected to be fully available for Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.

According to reports in British media, Hales has opted to play in the PSL rather than represent England due to the financial benefits he will receive. If Hales would have opted to play for England he would have lost a significant amount of money by not playing for Islamabad United for the whole season.

According to further reports, Hales, who was picked up by Islamabad United in the platinum category, is set to earn upwards of USD 170,000 to play the whole season in the PSL. Hales would have received approximately USD 6,000 per match for representing England on their tour of Bangladesh as he is not centrally contracted with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

It is reported that the ECB understands Hales’ predicament as they fully realize that the franchise T20 leagues all over the world offer much more monetary value to the players and it would be unjust on their part to demand Hales to represent England whilst not being under contract.

The news will come as a massive boost for Islamabad United, who are looking to win their third title in PSL history. Hales has been associated with the franchise for five years and is seen as an integral cog in their squad.

Earlier, Hales had expressed his desire to play for the franchise in front of their home crowd in Rawalpindi. Hales stated that he has not played in Islamabad’s home ground yet and he is really looking forward to the spectacle.

