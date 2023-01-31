Nasser Hussain Has an Advice for PCB Regarding National Pacers

Former England captain, Nasser Hussain believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should manage the workload of its fast bowlers to keep them ready for national commitments.

Speaking in an interview, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated that Pakistan has a strong bench of pacers, but it is the responsibility of the PCB to utilize their services carefully.

Nasser added that pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are extremely talented, and the PCB must exercise extreme caution with both of them playing all three formats.

Fast bowlers’ injuries have become a source of concern for the Pakistan Cricket Board, as many leading pacers, including Shaheen and Naseem, have suffered recently.

Shaheen Afridi missed a long season of both white and red-ball cricket, which cost Pakistan to a great extent, including the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in 2022.

Naseem Shah, who suffered an injury during the three-match Test series against England, where Pakistan got whitewashed, also missed important red-ball matches last year.

Following Shaheen’s injury in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle, former Pakistani cricketer, Sikandar Bakht, had advised PCB to manage the workload of top players.

Last year, a suggestion was made at a PCB meeting to create special funds for top players to increase players’ incomes, preventing them from playing franchise cricket.