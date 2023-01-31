OnePlus 11R Official Teaser Confirms More Details

OnePlus 11R’s official teaser was released today, showcasing some details with the full reveal set for Feb 7 along with other products. It is going to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2, which is launching in China very soon.

The 11R has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, similar to the 10T, and a step down from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the regular OnePlus 11. It has a vapor chamber cooling system similar to the 10T, which is 64% larger than the 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 11R offers up to 16 GB RAM, with a RAM-Vita feature using AI for optimized memory allocation. The phone features a 120Hz LTPS LCD screen with adjustable refresh rates, although the arbitrary values of 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz may not align with common video content frames.

This is because there is no content that works with 40Hz and 45Hz values, so having standard 48Hz and 50Hz figures would align better with 24fps, 25fps, and 50fps video content, which is quite common.

The OnePlus 11R comes with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and a 5,000 mAh battery that can charge in 25 minutes.

Complete information about the phone, including pricing and availability, will be disclosed at the launch event on February 7, which will also feature the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2’s launch on February 2 should also confirm the 11R’s entire spec sheet.