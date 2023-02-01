All About State Bank of Pakistan’s Summer Internship Program 2023

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced six weeks Summer Internship Program (SIP) that will be held in June and July 2023.

Students with Pakistani/AJK nationality having CNIC/NICOP/valid Pakistani passport are invited for the SIP as per the SBP’s eligibility criteria and procedure.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Announces Huge Increase in Executive Allowance of Grade 17 to 22 Officers

Here is everything you need to know about SBP’s SIP 2023:

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible students must have completed at least two (2) out of four (4) years Bachelor’s degree Program or have enrolled in Master’s Program in the disciplines of Economics, Business Administration, Public Administration, Accounting, Finance, Commerce, Mathematics, Statistics, Human Resources, Agriculture, Media Sciences/Mass Communication, Information Systems and Technology.

Students must have a minimum of 70% marks where the percentage system applies or a minimum of 3.00 out of 4.00 or 4.00 out of 5.00 CGPA, where the GPA system is applicable.

Students must meet these requirements at the time of applying for the program.

Ineligibility

Graduates or students awaiting results to meet the eligibility criteria are ineligible.

How to Apply?

Eligible students can apply for the internship program at SBP’s website.

Application Procedure

Applications lacking the requisite information will not be shortlisted.

Applications submitted in person/via surface mail or through email will not be entertained.

In case of any technical issue in submitting the application, applicants can email at: [email protected]

Selection Process

Shortlisted students will be required to submit scanned attested copies of last semester’s official transcript, CNIC/NICOP/valid Pakistani passport, and domicile along with one passport-size photograph.

Any attempt to influence the shortlisting process will result in automatic disqualification from the internship.

Selection will be made by SBP and selected students will receive a confirmation email along with the modalities to attend the internship.

Misinformation at any stage will lead to immediate cancellation of candidature for internship.

Application Deadline

The last date to submit applications is 10 February 2023.