IG Police Admits That Lack of Security Caused Peshawar Suicide Bombing

In an interview on the Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath,’ the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari acknowledged a security lapse in the Peshawar Police Lines suicide attack.

He said that there is only one entry to the Police Lines and surveillance footage is being studied to discover how the bomber arrived. Regrettably, the absence of a Safe City Project in Peshawar has made it difficult to figure out.

The IGP added that they are looking into whether the bomber visited the region recently or a few days ago, as well as how the explosive devices were delivered.

The cafeteria is frequented by municipal workers, and construction work is underway, which might have allowed the bomber to enter unnoticed.

Because no similar facility exists in KP, the suicide bomber’s body parts were delivered to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

In response to a query concerning TTP regrouping, the IGP replied that there is no organized presence of the outlawed terrorist organization in the province, but its branch cells, consisting of five to 10 persons, are active in various places and have no trouble crossing borders. They have previously used facilities on the other side of the border.