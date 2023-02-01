Laptops Worth Rs. 5 Billion Stolen By Sindh School Education Department

A corruption scandal has emerged in the Sindh School Education Department, following reports of laptops worth billions getting stolen.

Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Secretary of School Education, has taken note of the occurrence and appointed a four-member investigative team chaired by Special Secretary of School Education, Abida Lodhi.

The team, which also comprises Assistant Director IT Parvez Tanio, Farrukh Warsi, and Shahid Abro, will begin by attempting to retrieve the stolen computers from the person who stole them.

Employees of the department were provided laptop computers for official usage, however, they were never returned.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, Asadullah Leghari, Shabbir Ahmed, Muhammad Qasim Abbasi Iqbal Khokhar, Nadeem Ahmed Soomro, former Additional Secretary Jamal Mustafa Qazi, Moazzam Ali Mari, Aziz Fatima Zahid Hussain Khemtio, and Abdul Nabi Bhutto are among the individuals who failed to return their laptops.

Other officials who have not returned their laptops include Fauzia Khan, former Additional Secretary Muhammad Ishaq Khoro, Sarang Soomro, Senior Advisor of the Curriculum Wing, Akbar Ali Brahmani, Naeem Ahmad Mangrio, Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Mohammad Kassif Naeem Ahmed Memon, Sajjad Soomro, and former Special Secretary Akhtar Inayat Bhargari.

Section Officials Abdul Azim Abdul Aziz Abdul Nabi Bhutto and Tufail Ahmed Soomro first assigned the computers to these officers.

Farrukh Warsi, a member of the investigative committee, also failed to return his laptop.