Punjab to Digitize Birth, Death, and Marriage Certificate Registration

Punjab’s Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, has ordered his department to digitize registrations for birth, death, and marriage certificates to make it faster and transparent.

The development comes after many citizens complained about the time-consuming registration process. The Caretaker Minister also instructed to provide this service at citizens’ doorsteps to save them from standing in long queues.

He directed the department to take action against fake certificates issued by union councils, adding that local government officers and other workers should be trained to enhance their capacity.

Earlier, a World Bank document, available with ProPakistani, revealed that Pakistan is facing many types of digital divides in access to connectivity, economic opportunities, and digital skills.

The report stated that there are around 194 million cellular mobile users and 124 million internet users but the majority of them rely on 3G/4G for the internet. Meanwhile, broadband connections are only used by 2% of households, restricting the potential for businesses and services needing large amounts of data.