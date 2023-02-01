Shaheen Afridi and Family Reach Karachi to Tie the Knot With Ansha Afridi

Pace spearhead, Shaheen Afridi, has landed in Karachi to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second-eldest daughter of former captain, Shahid Afridi. The left-arm pacer is also accompanied by his family.

According to reports, Nikkah of Shaheen and Ansha will be held on 3 February, Friday. The event will be attended by stars and legends of Pakistan cricket.

Since Ansha is on her way to becoming a doctor, the remaining wedding functions will take place after her graduation. Last year in December, the wedding date of Shaheen and Ansha’s Nikkah took the internet by storm.

Wedding bells were set off ringing in former interim Chief Selector’s home in the last week of December 2022 as Aqsa Afridi, Shahid’s eldest daughter, married Naseer Nasir Khan.

The national side has witnessed a number of marriages in recent weeks. Fiery pacer, Haris Rauf, kicked off wedding festivities as he tied the knot with Muzna Masood Malik in December 2022.

Left-arm batter, Shan Masood, married Nische Khan, in January. In the same month, Star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, surprised everyone as he announced that he married the daughter of the legendary spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq.

The rest of Shadab’s wedding functions will take place on 9 and 10 February, just days after Shaheen’s Nikkah. Meanwhile, Haris’ remaining wedding functions are also expected to take place this year.