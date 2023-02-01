Lahore Qalandars New Logo is Directly Copied From Stock Image

Lahore Qalandars’ new kit logo designed by their captain, Shaheen Afridi, took the cricketing fraternity by storm for its minimalist yet quality design work.

While some Lahore Qalandars’ fans were excited at the unique artwork, their excitement was put on hold as it emerged that the logo was copied directly from a stock image website, AdobeStock.

The massive blunder by Lahore Qalandars not only caused a stir on social media but also questioned their integrity as they portrayed the copied logo as their own, designed by Shaheen Afridi himself.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars’ CEO, Atif Rana, had revealed that the new kits for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be designed by the captain. The new kit logo was part of the design of the new kit.

Check out the gaffe here:

The Lahore Qalandars logo reportedly designed by Shaheen Shah Afridi bears a stark resemblance to an emblem available on the Adobe Stock website. It's uploaded there as a "JK design concept template".#LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/PzurwUUnVf — azhar khan (@azharkhn4) February 1, 2023

Apart from the blunder, many fans showed their resentment towards the new logo as they stated that the previous logo showed more personality and aptly represented Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore’s new kits are set to be unveiled within the next few days as the franchise prepares for the upcoming edition of the PSL. The tournament is set to commence on 13 February with Lahore facing Multan Sultans in the opening encounter of the tournament.

