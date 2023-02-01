Visa Delay Forces Usman Khawaja to Miss Flight to India for Test Series

Australia’s opening batter, Usman Khawaja is in a state of “limbo” after he was left behind by his teammates, who flew to India for the four-match Test series.

The left-handed batter has been struggling with visa issues and was unable to join the rest of the 17-member squad in their departure from Sydney to India today.

It is believed that Usman Khawaja is currently in Melbourne, where he is trying to retrieve his passport and the appropriate visa documentation in an attempt to fly out tomorrow.

The Pakistan-born cricketer expressed his frustration on social media with a meme.

As per media reports, the opening batter was the only player in the Australian squad, who was denied a visa, despite having submitted his paperwork a month in advance.

The reports further added that the delay in his visa was caused by the Indian government, but that Cricket Australia is confident that the situation will be resolved soon.

It is worth noting that the stylish batter had a fantastic red-ball season last year, scoring 1,080 runs in 20 innings at an average of 67.50, including four centuries and five fifties.

Meanwhile, star batters, David Warner and Steve Smith, among other teammates, have already posted photos and videos from their business class flight to India.