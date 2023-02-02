Caretaker Health Minister Announces 24-Hour Angioplasty Facility

Dr. Javed Akram, the Interim Provincial Health Minister, met with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) team at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to discuss integrated dashboards and a new 24-hour angioplasty service in Punjab.

The UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, the Lahore Teaching Hospital Medical Superindentand (MS) Zahid Parvez, and members of the PITB were in attendance at the meeting.

During the meeting, minister Akram addressed the design of integrated dashboards at government hospitals with the PITB representatives.

On a daily basis, every medical superintendent will upload the status of their machines to this dashboard. The minister went on to say that the government intended to assist the patients as much as possible.

The minister further remarked that the health department will offer a 24/7 service for primary angioplasty at government cardiac facilities on the orders of Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi. Over the previous 48 hours, over 70 cardiac patients have received primary angioplasty at Punjab’s cardiology institutions.