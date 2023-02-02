Dubai Airport Ranked Busiest International Airport in January 2023

Dubai International Airport (DXB) was ranked as the busiest international airport in January 2023, according to aviation consultancy, Official Airline Guide (OAG).

The airport saw 4.6 million seats, a 1% increase from December 2022. For multiple months in a row, DXB has constantly held the top spot as the busiest international airport.

London Heathrow came in 2nd with 3.5 million seats. Also, 7 of the top 10 busiest international airports in January 2023 were also in the top 10 in January 2022. Singapore Changi moved from 11th to 4th place, Incheon (South Korea) rose from 46th to 7th, and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (Thailand) climbed from 45th to 10th.

On New Year’s Eve alone, Dubai received over 107,082 passengers, with 95,445 arriving through its two airports.

The airport’s daily passenger numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels thanks to a strong recovery throughout 2022. Dubai’s reputation as a tourist destination, the seasonal influx of tourists, and the return of Chinese tourists after the removal of travel restrictions, have all contributed to DXB’s booming January.