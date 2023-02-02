UAE University Admissions No Longer Require EmSATs

UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that higher education institutions won’t be required to use the Emirates Standardized Tests (EmSAT) for university admissions.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry confirmed that universities may now use EmSAT or other tests for admissions, with the permission to determine their own minimum scores.

This change will be effective for the 2023-24 admissions cycle. The Ministry, however, emphasized that universities and higher education institutes must maintain the quality of education.

The decision to allow greater flexibility in admissions processes is aimed at enhancing students’ ability to choose a university major based on their interests, skills, and abilities.

EmSAT, a national system of computer-based tests, assesses the skills and knowledge of graduates from both private and public schools within and outside the UAE.

Before this announcement, EmSAT exam results were mandatory for admission into UAE universities.