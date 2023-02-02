Over 10,000 Containers of Imported Goods Still Stuck at Ports Due to LCs Issue

Over 10,000 containers of different imported items, raw materials, and goods are still stuck at the country’s ports due to delays in the opening of the letters of credit (LCs).

At the conclusion of the launching ceremony of the Pass Track application at the FBR House, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Customs (Operations) Mukarram Jan Ansari told the media that containers that reached in December 2022 have been cleared. However, the figure of 10,000 stuck containers is related to the period of January 2023.

ALSO READ Steel Mills Have Started to Shut Down Due to Import Restrictions

He was confident that the issue of stuck containers related to the period of January 2023 would also be resolved soon. The number of stuck containers at the ports has significantly decreased in recent weeks, he added.