Sindh Govt. Launches Pink Buses for Women in Karachi

The Sindh government launched the Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi on Wednesday. The service was inaugurated by Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. On the occasion, Memon informed that the pink bus service will run from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always taught us about Women Empowerment. She initiated many projects to strengthen the position of women in our society. Transport Dept. Govt. of Sindh will start new bus service in Karachi from tomorrow. This will be exclusively for Women. #PinkBusKarachi pic.twitter.com/4rmO0Hdq7j — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) January 31, 2023

He added that buses will run every 20 minutes during working hours in the morning and evening. “For the rest of the day, the buses will operate after every hour,” he stated. Memon said that four pink buses will initially operate on the city’s first route.

Each pink bus has a total seating capacity of 50 passengers, 24 bench seats, and two reserved seats for passengers with special needs.

The transport minister had previously announced the launch of a pink taxi for women in Karachi. The ministry is yet to issue an official update in this regard.

Is it The “First Ever” Women’s Bus Service?

Sindh government insists on labeling the Pink Bus Service as the “country’s first ever bus service exclusively for women.” It bears mentioning here that Gilgit-Baltistan launched the first free exclusive bus service for women in October 2022.

Pink buses for women have been inaugurated today by CM GB. First time in Pakistan’s history, free buses for women have been started. 3 buses each are made operational in Gilgit and Skardu city, with the government planning to expand it to further areas of the province. 1/n pic.twitter.com/c4G4EQ7YwV — Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan (@csgbpk) October 4, 2022

According to the update, the buses will run during rush hours along the main thoroughfares of Gilgit and Skardu. An update on the Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary office’s official Twitter page read:

4 routes have been earmarked where buses will operate at two times i.e. 6am to 9am and 1pm to 3pm. Female students, doctors, teachers, lawyers and other professionals will benefit from this initiative. Traffic police has been instructed to facilitate these buses on roads.

The service in Karachi may be the first of its kind in terms of operating hours and on a provincial level, but that does not make it the “country’s first-ever.”