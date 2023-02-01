NAB Recovers Rs. 300 Million in M6 Motorway Corruption Case

Recently, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi raided the home of a suspect in the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway scandal, Ashiq Kaleeri, and recovered Rs. 300 million in cash.

Citing reports, 24NewsHD stated that Ashiq Kaleeri served under the former Sindh law minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar as his personal secretary. Lanjar, however, said that he had no relationship with Kaleeri.

He added that his personal secretary’s name was Shahab Mallah. Lanjar stated linking him to Kaleeri is unfair.

In a prior event, a NAB team had recovered Rs. 140 million based on a tip provided by Ashiq Kaleeri. After the latest development, the tipper has become a party in a high-profile corruption case.

Last month, an anti-corruption special court ordered the transfer of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway corruption case to NAB. The special court gave a reserved judgment on the NAB plea. The bureau named 11 suspects in the M-6 graft investigation.

This is a developing story as NAB continues to trace more irregularities to their source and bring them to justice.