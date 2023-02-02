Sohail Khan Reveals Details Behind His Fight With Virat Kohli in 2015 [Video]

Former Pakistan pacer, Sohail Khan has revealed the details behind his fight with Virat Kohli during the tense face-off between the two arch-rivals in the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia. Sohail shed light on the incident during a podcast with popular YouTube star, Nadir Ali.

The 38-year-old revealed that prior to the World Cup match, a journalist stated that India possesses a lot of batting stars such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, and it will be difficult for him to get them out. He said that while he respects their achievements, it will not be difficult for him to get them out.

Sohail went on to take five wickets in the match, including the wickets of the three star players. Despite his five-wicket haul, Pakistan was on the brink of losing the match after a dismal batting performance.

The former pacer added that while he came into bat in the second innings, Kohli passed some unsavory comments towards him. He revealed that Kohli had stated that you have just come to the international stage and already have a big attitude, to which Sohail replied that he has been playing at the highest level since Kohli was at the Under-19 stage.

“Son, when you were playing Under-19 cricket, your dad was already a Test cricketer,” Sohail stated.

Sohail added that Misbah-ul-Haq and MS Dhoni intervened and cooled things off. While Misbah told Sohail Khan to calm down and concentrate on the game, Dhoni advised Kohli to respect Sohail because he has been playing at the highest level for a number of years.

He further added that he was unable to establish himself as a regular part of the national team due to various injuries he suffered in his career, which derailed his momentum and eventually led to him being dropped from the side.

Check out the video here: