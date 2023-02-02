Shaheen and Shahid Afridi Enjoy Friendly Banter Over Cricket Match [Video]

The father-in-law and son-in-law duo of Pakistan cricket superstars, Shahid Afridi, and Shaheen Afridi were involved in a friendly banter on the popular social media platform, Instagram, over a one-on-one cricket match between the two.

Former national team captain, Shahid Afridi uploaded a story on his official Instagram account, where he smashed Shaheen for a six during a friendly contest between the two.

Shahid remarked that Shaheen has recovered well from his injury and is looking in form but despite that, he has been smashed out of the park for a six. Shaheen enjoyed the banter but was quick to remind Shahid that the ball would have not crossed the boundary line and he would have been caught out with ease.

Check out the hilarious interaction here:

According to details, Shaheen Afridi arrived in Karachi a few days ago for his Nikkah with Shahid’s daughter, which will be held on 3 February, Friday. A number of Pakistan cricket stars are also expected to attend the marriage ceremony of the ace pacer.