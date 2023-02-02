Suzuki to Launch All-Electric Jimny Next Year

Suzuki has unveiled its carbon-neutrality plan, as well as some of its upcoming products in a recent briefing. One intriguing prospect of that plan is an electric Suzuki Jimny.

The company plans to unveil the fully-electric Jimny in Europe next year. It will also launch four other battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the region.

The Jimny is currently available with two engine options — a 660 cc, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 64 horsepower (hp) and 105 Newton meters (Nm) of torque (for Japan only), and a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder unit that makes 101 hp and 130 Nm of torque, which is available around the globe.

Aside from the European market’s plans, Japan and India will also receive their respective sets of EVs in 2023 and 2024. Along with EVs, the company is also considering electric bikes and boat engines.

It bears mentioning, however, that Suzuki isn’t just focused on EVs. The automaker’s carbon neutrality plan also includes hybrid vehicles and synthetic fuel-powered vehicles. The company is considering power sources such as cow-dung-derived biogas, compressed natural gas (CNGs), and ethanol-mixed fuels.

Note: Feature image is for illustration purposes only.