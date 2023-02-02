Yamaha Launches Hi-Speed Infinity SR150 Competitor in China

Yamaha has launched a sporty commuter bike in China with scrambler-like styling. Dubbed GT150 Fazer, it’s being referred to as a budget-friendly entry-level enthusiast bike, much like the Hi-Speed Infinity SR150 Cafe-Racer in Pakistan.

The GT150 Fazer has a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC engine with electronic fuel injection (EFI) technology. The engine makes 12 horsepower and 12.4 Newton meters of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed constant mesh transmission and chain final drive.

The bike has single-piston hydraulic disc brakes up-front and out back. The gauge cluster includes a round LCD panel that displays the necessary information, with a 12-volt power socket next to it.

The suspension setup includes non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear. Clocking in at 126 kg, the GT150 Fazer can retain 12 liters of fuel, however, the fuel economy is unknown at the time.

The bike will reportedly be priced at the equivalent of Rs. 530,000, which is fairly expensive by Pakistan’s standards. Regardless, the GT150 Fazer is an attractive bike that will likely gain popularity among enthusiasts.