Haris Rauf Sends Heartfelt Message to Shaheen Afridi on His Nikkah [Video]

Haris Rauf has expressed his best wishes to Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is getting married to Ansha Afridi today in Karachi.

In a video message that went viral on social media, Haris stated that he will not be unable to attend the ceremony due to a professional commitment.

The right-arm pacer further added that they will celebrate the wedding during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he returns home.

It was reported earlier this week that Shaheen Shah Afridi arrived in Karachi to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second-eldest daughter of former captain, Shahid Afridi.

The nikkah of the pace spearhead and Ansha will be held today, while former and current cricketers as well as other dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Ansha Afridi is said to be on her way to becoming a doctor, and the remaining wedding events will take place after she graduates.

It is worth noting that last year in December, the former cricketer and interim Chief Selector confirmed the date for the nikkah between the two.

In response to a question about his marriage, the star pacer stated that it was his wish to marry Ansha and he was grateful that his wish has been granted by the grace of God.

Shahid Afridi stated that Shaheen had no relationship with his daughter before the engagement, but it was accepted as he is also a member of the Afridi tribe.