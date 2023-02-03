Pakistan Men’s Football Team Likely to Play International Friendly Next Month

Pakistan men’s football team is likely to step on the field again as the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has hinted at the possibility of a friendly match being scheduled in March.

According to details, the PFF has been in talks with Maldives, Bhutan, and Thailand regarding a friendly match next month during the international break. The match has not been finalized yet and further details will be provided by the PFF once the negotiations reach a conclusion.

Sources have revealed that talks took place between the officials of PFF and other teams during the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) meeting held recently. It is revealed that the talks were headed in a positive direction and Pakistan will soon find an opponent for the international break next month.

The Men in Green have only played one match since their return to international football last year. They traveled to Nepal to face their national team in a friendly encounter, which resulted in a narrow 1-0 loss for the visiting side. However, the Green Shirts impressed on their return as they took Nepal to the limit before a last-gasp goal resulted in a heartbreaking loss.

According to PFF Normalization Committee head, Haroon Malik, the national team will commence their camp on 15 February in order to prepare for the upcoming assignments. The camp will feature Pakistan’s top players, who are currently taking part in the ongoing National Challenge Cup 2023.

Further details regarding the camp and the friendly match will be revealed in due course.